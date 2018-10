Police say three people were seriously hurt in a crash on top of the Dularge Overpass in Houma Friday morning.

According to the Houma Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a sedan crossed the centerline and crashed into a pickup truck. The driver of the sedan, a 49-year-old woman, and two men in the pickup truck, ages 55 and 50, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is not yet known and is still under investigation.

© 2018 WWL