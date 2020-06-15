3 shot, 1 killed in Mid-City shooting, NOPD says

The shooting happened near S Lopez Street and Tulane Avenue on Sunday evening.

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot, and one of them was killed in a shooting Sunday in Mid-City, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said on Twitter.

The shooting happened near S Lopez Street and Tulane Avenue on Sunday evening.

One of the victims died at the scene. The two other victims were shot and taken to the hospital by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...