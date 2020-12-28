3 wounded, 2 arrested in CBD hotel shootout; drugs, rifles seized: NOPD

Police say about 6 suspects forced their way into a hotel room, opening fire at 2, hitting 1 in the chest. Police took illegal narcotics and 3 rifles from the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Minutes after midnight, a gunfight at a Central Business District hotel was reported to the police.

Before noon, police spokespersons announced the arrest of 2 men, charging them each with a count of attempted second-degree murder. Neither of the men was a New Orleans resident.

Police took three rifles and a yet-to-be-announced amount of illegal narcotics.

About six unknown suspects who appear to be male forced their way into what police called "a residence," opening fire at the two people and hitting one of them in the chest.

The second person there was not physically hurt. Police said they also took three rifles and

Chris Ross, a 20-year-old Slidell resident, and Tiquan Everson, a 25-year-old resident of Avondale, had gone to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

New Orleans Police Department investigators said Ross and Everson were 2 of the suspects involved in the Monday morning shootout.

When police arrived at Jung Hotel after reports of a shooting, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the victim was male, but his age wasn't specified.

Officers with NOPD's Eighth District responded to calls of gunshots around 12:16 a.m. in the 1500 block of Canal Street.

A release from the Tulane University Police Department said the shooting happened at Jung Hotel. TUPD officers helped NOPD officers patrol the area.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out what happened, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867 or NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504.658.6080

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

