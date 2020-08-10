3 wounded by gunfire in the Desire area shooting Wednesday night

Initially, police said only one person was shot, but two more victims were found to be hurt from the same shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — A man and two women were wounded by gunfire Wednesday night in the Desire area, a report from a police spokesperson said.

First reports from the police said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Morrice Duncan Drive, but later, New Orleans Police Department reports said the shooting actually happened a block away, near Desire Parkway and Humanity Street.

All victims were taken to the hospital in someone's car rather than an ambulance or police car, but police didn't say why.

Police said the victims were all adults, but didn't say if they were related or how they were.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

