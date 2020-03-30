NEW ORLEANS — Three-year-old Cali Johnson was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help.

Johnson went missing from the 400 block of Timberwood Drive in Gretna.

She is 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She has black, braided hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Cali Johnson is asked to call our Detective Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

JPSO

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

RELATED: St. Tammany public school resume grab-and-go meals for kids

RELATED: Deputies engaged in stand-off in Slidell

RELATED: 3 New Orleans area senior living facilities have 'almost no PPE,' hospitals return senior patients