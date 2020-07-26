30 year NOPD veteran dies of complications from COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department asked the public to pray for the family and friends of a police officer who contributed 30 years of her life working for the public.
Officer Sharon Williams, who served most recently with NOPD's Fifth District, died Sunday because of COVID-19 complications.
The police department posted a photo on Twitter, announcing Williams' passing Sunday.
"We are extremely sad to announce the passing of another member of our #NOPD family due to complications from #COVID19," the tweet said. "Fifth District Ofc. Sharon Williams, a 30 year veteran of our Dept., passed away this morning. Please keep her family & friends in your prayers."
