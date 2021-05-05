300 days to Mardi Gras, Rex Organization unveils special seal for its 150th anniversary

300 days before Mardi Gras 2022, which will mark the return of its parade, Rex unveiled a special seal commemorating the krewe's 150th anniversary.

NEW ORLEANS — As Carnival's oldest parading organization, anything the Rex Organization does makes news. That includes a special seal designed to mark the krewe's 150th anniversary year.

The seal was unveiled Wednesday, which the krewe pointed out is 300 days from Mardi Gras 2022 – March 1.

The anniversary seal contains classic visual elements of Rex, including a ducal medal at the bottom of the seal, which is inspired by one worn by Lewis Salomon, the first King of Carnival.

It also features the Rex flag and the city of New Orleans flag, as well as the official name of the Rex Organization (the School of Design) and the Rex motto "Pro Bono Publico," which in Latin translates to "for the public good."

The motto is also part of the name of the charitable foundation Rex established after Hurricane Katrina. Next year, the Pro Bono Publico Foundation will announce it has reached the $10 million mark in philanthropic support for New Orleans’ public school students.

The 150th anniversary seal was designed by artist Matthew Hales, who has the title of Rex's Royal Lithographer. In recent years, he has created many ball invitations and parade proclamations based on historical Rex documents. The krewe said he worked on the seal with input from his father, Rex historian and 2017 King of Carnival Dr. Stephen Hales. Dr. Hales is also working on a new book to commemorate Rex's 150th anniversary.

In addition to marking the royal anniversary, the 2022 parade will be special since it will mark Rex's return to the streets after being sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a milestone event that we look forward to sharing with the city and everyone who loves visiting it," said Rex official James Reiss. "With hopes Mardi Gras 2022 marks New Orleans’ return to parading, the Rex Organization will be a leading part of the effort to encourage residents and visitors alike to enjoy our city’s world-renowned celebration.”