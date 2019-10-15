NEW ORLEANS — One of the two construction workers who crews continue to search for in the rubble of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site has been identified as a 63-year-old man from Mexico, according to NOLA.com.

On Tuesday, The New Orleans' Consul General of Mexico identified the worker as Jose Ponce Arreola, a Mexican national who was on the top floor of the hotel when it partially collapsed around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, NOLA.com reports.

"We fear the worst, but we are praying for a miracle," Consul General Maria Patricia Deluara said.

Three people in total were trapped in the structure, all of whom are workers on the project, city officials said. Two of those workers have been confirmed dead, with one, identified as Anthony Margette of Gretna, recovered from the site on Monday.

RELATED: Beloved grandfather's body pulled from collapsed Hard Rock hotel

The body of the second person confirmed dead has not been able to be recovered, however, and the third person, who may still be alive, is still missing somewhere in the structure. It's unclear if Ponce is the worker that remains unaccounted for.

Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue crews, as well as engineers who responded to 9/11, were on the scene Tuesday using drones, lasers and K-9 units to continue the response to the collapse.

RELATED: Hard Rock hotel rescue work faces a new threat: weather

RELATED: Pool lifted to rooftop of Hard Rock Hotel construction site just hours before collapse

Fire Chief Tim McConnell said Tuesday morning that with a weather front coming Wednesday, "the wind load is our greatest concern right now," as they continue to work to stabilize the construction site.

Citadel Builders, the general contractor for the project, released the following statement regarding the collapse on their website, which reads in part:

"We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern over the tragic accident at our future Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans. We are shocked and saddened that there was loss of life, but we are equally grateful that the majority those injured are now resting comfortably at home with their families. We will continue to monitor the condition of those who remain under medical care."

RELATED: Why did the Hard Rock Hotel collapse? Engineers investigate

RELATED: Engineers who responded to 9/11 helping with New Orleans hotel collapse

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.