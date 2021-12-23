4 arrested in Terrytown murder of Louisiana National Guardsman, report says

The four men allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Jemond Cador on Dec. 6 in his apartment in the 200 block of Wright Avenue, the report said.

TERRYTOWN, La. — Four men have been arrested and face charges of killing a Louisiana National Guardsman in his Terrytown home, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

Booked with first-degree murder, the four men are Myron Lee, Matthew Smith, Isaiah White, all 20, and Kewayne Edwards, 21, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

JPSO deputies investigating the shooting after reports of gunfire at the complex said they found an apartment door kicked in.

Sheriff's deputies found the National Guardsman was wounded by gunfire, lying on the floor. He was taken to the hospital where he would later die.

Lee was the first suspect taken into custody on Dec. 15. White and Edwards were arrested Friday, and Smith was taken into custody Monday.

The Sheriff's Office did not comment on the investigation or the suspected motive in the homicide.

