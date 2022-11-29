NOPD investigates 4 carjackings in one day, less than 5 hours apart

Cops search for two suspects believed to be linked to at least one of the carjackings.

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating four separate carjacking incidents that happened Tuesday across the metro area, less than five hours apart.

The first incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue.

“Just after midnight, the victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle, a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee when he was approached by two armed suspects. The two suspects, pictured above, demanded the victim get out of his vehicle. He complied and the suspects took his vehicle and fled,” detectives say in a report released today.

They are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with that carjacking on Esplanade Avenue.

Then at 1:46 a.m. at the corner of Bordeaux and Tchoupitoulas Streets in the West Riverside neighborhood, police say a suspect approached a man and woman in a parked car. They say the suspect opened the rear door and demanded the man’s cell phone.

But when he refused and fled out of the car, the suspect then ordered the woman out of the car at gunpoint. She complied and the suspect fled in the woman’s white 2019 Mercedes GLC with Florida tag GQSU42.

In the 1000 block of North Peters Street at around 5:35 a.m. a third carjacking incident happened.

Police say suspects exited a vehicle, approached a man and woman, and at gunpoint ordered them out of their 2019 white Lexus RX 350. They complied and the carjackers fled in the Lexus SUV.

That same morning, at around 6:33 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cortez Street another carjacking happened.

Police say in that incident a woman was parked in her white 2019 Infiniti QX30 when two subjects tapped on the woman’s window with a handgun, pulled her out of the vehicle and fled the scene in her SUV.

These latest carjackings happened as the Metropolitan Crime Commission reports a slight slowdown in the frequency of carjackings.

“The rate of increase is slowing, as we are only 4% higher than the same time last year.”