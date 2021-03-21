5 shot in 4 New Orleans shootings in less than 2 hours overnight

One of those shootings happened in the 300 block Bourbon Street, between Bienville and Conti Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Wounding no less than five people, gunfire rang through the air across New Orleans late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at least four times, a police spokesperson said.

The first two New Orleans Saturday night shootings reported by police both happened around 11:06 p.m.

One of those shootings happened in the 300 block Bourbon Street, between Bienville and Conti Streets. A man was shot in the leg, and an ambulance took him to a hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The other 11:06 p.m. shooting happened in the 7th Ward. First reports from the scene said a victim was shot near Pauger and N Robertson streets

Less than an hour later in New Orleans East, another victim was shot and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. It happened near Almonaster Avenue and Elaine Street around 11:48 p.m.

About 40 minutes after the New Orleans East shooting, two people were shot in Central City early Sunday morning.

The victims were shot near Washington Avenue & S. Liberty Street around 12:30 a.m. Both victims made it to the hospital.

WWLTV.com learned about the shootings when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.