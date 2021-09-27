Teens slam pickup into shooting range; steal guns - sheriff says

Both the Honda Accord and the Toyota Tacoma were stolen by the teens in two separate carjackings in New Orleans shortly before the burglary, the sheriff said.

NEW ORLEANS — Four New Orleans teens have been arrested in connection with a Sept. 20 burglary of a gun store in old Arabi, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlman.

The teenagers are accused of burglarizing the St. Bernard Indoor Shooting Center. The business carries a full selection of firearms, ammunition, and other firearm goods, according to the business' website.

The four suspects were all male. Two of the suspects were 17 years old, one was 16, and the youngest was 14.

Deputies responding to the scene of the burglary around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, the sheriff said. They found a black 2018 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck had been rammed into the front entry doors.

The teenagers used the rammed doors to get into the gun store.

While inside the business, the teenagers took multiple rifles and handguns and placed them in large duffle bags.

The teens drove a black 2017 Honda Accord when they fled to New Orleans, leaving the truck they used to break in to the business behind, the sheriff said.

Both the Honda Accord and the Toyota Tacoma were stolen by the teens in two separate carjackings in New Orleans shortly before the burglary, the sheriff said.

In an official statement, Sheriff Pohlman thanked New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and NOPD detectives for their help in investigating the case.

The sheriff also thanked the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, the Slidell Police Department and both the Jefferson Parish and St. Tammany Parish sheriff's office.

Anyone who wants to share information with detectives about this burglary can do so by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.