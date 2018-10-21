Below are 4 things to look forward to this week (Oct. 21- Oct. 27)

1. Voodoo Fest: The outdoor music festival is celebrating 20 years! Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino and Janelle Monae some of the big acts to hit the stage Halloween weekend. Click here for more information and to buy tickets

2. Boo at the Zoo: Grab the entire family and head out to the Audubon Zoo for a family-friendly event. The annual extravaganza is a safe, fun-filled Halloween event for children up to age 12, featuring trick-or-treat houses with candy, Ghost Train, a haunted house, activities, entertainment and more. All games and treats, except concessions, are free with admission. Click here for more information

3. Brews and Boos: Leave the children at home and head out to City Park for a spook-tacular two-night Halloween fundraising event. Unlimited amusement rides, glow necklaces, flower wall photo opportunity, music from a DJ, costume contest and food and drinks. This event is adults-only. Click here for more information and to buy tickets

4. LGBT Halloween New Orleans: For 34 years, Halloween New Orleans has been raising money for Project Lazarus, an assisted-living home for those with HIV/AIDS in New Orleans. Halloween New Orleans is run with an all-volunteer staff and all the money raised each year goes directly to Lazarus. Click here for more information

