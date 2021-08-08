4 wounded in second straight Sunday morning Bourbon Street shooting — on the same block

A week after five people were shot on Bourbon Street, four more were wounded by gunfire on the same block.

NEW ORLEANS — For the second weekend in a row, gunfire rang in the French Quarter early Sunday morning on Bourbon Street, sending four people to the hospital with gunshot wounds, a police spokesperson said.

Three of the victims shot on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Sunday morning had minor wounds. A statement from New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Divison said those three victims were grazed by the gunfire.

The fourth victim's wound was more direct, but none of the wounds were life-threatening, according to NOPD.

First reports from police said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Bourbon Street, near Quartermaster Deli.

Investigators later made a correction, saying in part that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, the block between St. Peter and Orleans streets — the same block where five people were wounded by gunfire a week earlier.

Video from the August's first Sunday morning Bourbon Street shooting shows crowds escaping the area in panic.

NOPD detectives investigating the shooting didn't share much information. The victims weren't named or described by police.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867