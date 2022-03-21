4-year-old child injured after being shot at in Houma

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are investigating an incident that left a 4-year-old child injured.
Police say it happened over the weekend as a family was walking in the area of Main Street, near Marmande Street in Houma. Police say an unknown suspect (or suspects) used some type of "non-powdered" (gas, air or spring) gun to shoot at them.
The only description provided was that the vehicle the suspect was in was white in color.
The 4- year-old child was hit above the eye and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers and/or the Houma Police Department. (985-873-6371)