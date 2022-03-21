x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4-year-old child injured after being shot at in Houma

Police say an unknown suspect (or suspects) used some type of "non-powdered" (gas, air or spring) gun to shoot at them.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
Generic image for Terrebonne Parish Developing News

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are investigating an incident that left a 4-year-old child injured.

Police say it happened over the weekend as a family was walking in the area of Main Street, near Marmande Street in Houma.  Police say an unknown suspect (or suspects) used some type of "non-powdered" (gas, air or spring) gun to shoot at them.  

The only description provided was that the vehicle the suspect was in was white in color.

The 4- year-old child was hit above the eye and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers and/or the Houma Police Department. (985-873-6371)

In Other News

3 killed in apartment complex as violent crime spikes again