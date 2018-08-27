Joan Almond was at work at the LSU AgCenter extension office in Minden on Wednesday when an odd package arrived in the mail.

The package consisted of an old Folgers coffee box that was overflowing with new pens, pencils and highlight markers.

Almond, an area nutrition agent, was a little confused about why her office had received the package, until she found a note attached to the box from an anonymous donor.

“This may seem strange, but I am attempting to right a wrong committed over 40 years ago,” the letter began.

The letter writer went on to say that in the 1970s, he or she had worked in the extension office in Webster Parish as a teenager.

“I was raised by a single mom who had no support for several kids of any kind, and we struggled making ends meet,” the writer stated. “While I was working at the extension office, I took one box of pencils and some markers from the office supply storage room.”

The LSU AgCenter extension office in Webster Parish received a donation and letter from an anonymous person wanting to right a wrong from over 40 years ago. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The action had haunted the letter writer since that day over 40 years prior, and donating the package of office supplies was “restitution as I best know how,” the writer said.

Almond said she burst into tears as soon as she read the letter. She then shared a copy of the letter on Facebook for those who “may have lost faith in mankind.” The post has received hundreds of likes, comments and shares.

“I cried just realizing that God draws his children close to Him and He never gives up on us,” Almond said. “The person who sent this after 40 years just makes me know that in God’s eyes, time is irrelevant. It may take a lifetime for us to repent and seek restitution, but He is patient and always forgiving.”

The Webster Parish extension office of the LSU AgCenter received a box of office supplies and a letter asking for forgiveness over taking pens and markers from the office 40 years ago. (Photo: Joan Almond)

The donor asked that the supplies either be used in the extension office or shared with a single mom who could use help with school supplies. Almond said the supplies will in fact be shared with a family in need.

“I’ve been here since 1977 working in the same office, different jobs,” Almond said. “(My coworkers) asked if I have any idea who it is, but I have no idea who it is.

“I would love to know who it is, because I think it’s so special they would take the time to do that.”

The letter writer said he or she was asking for forgiveness for their actions as a teenager.

“God has done so long ago, but He reminds me that after confession comes repentance, and repentance must come with restitution if possible,” the writer said.

Under the typewritten letter, it was handwritten: “forgiven and free.”

