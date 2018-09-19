NEW ORLEANS -- Leonardo da Vinci's painting of Christ as the world's savior, "Salvator Mundi," sold at auction for a record-setting $450.3 million in 2017 after being lost for nearly 50 years.

It turns out, that lost painting was in Louisiana the whole time.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, a family from Baton Rouge had passed down the painting during that time, not knowing it's authenticity or value.

The painting was originally purchased during a trip to Europe in 1958 for £45, or about $120. Since then, it's been passed down within the family until landing with Basil Clovis Hendry Sr., who passed away in 2004.

The painting was then sold at an estate auction in New Orleans for $10,000, by a pair of Old Master dealers who had been working to find the painting for years. Appraisals for the painting were as low as $750, according to records obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

Reporters spoke with Susan Hendry Tureau, Basil Clovis Hendry Sr.'s daughter and a retired library technician living in Baton Rouge, about the painting. She was excited to hear how the story played out.

“We can’t believe it, that such an incredible piece could have been in our family and we didn’t even know it all this time,” she said. “It just sort of brings me alive.”

She did have at least a little regret that it had been sold, but who wouldn't?

“It’s just amazing,” she said. “But now you know it’s like ‘Oh God, why couldn’t we still have this thing?’ ”

Read the full report here.

