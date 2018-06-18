NEW ORLEANS -- Five people were arrested during a protest outside the National Sheriff's Association Convention while Attorney General Jeff Sessions received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to New Orleans Police, five people were arrested by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office during the protest. No details were immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the arrests.

Video captured by WWL-TV reporters shows protestors chanting "F*** Jeff Sessions" while deputies blocked them from entering the building as the Attorney General spoke.

Police also say one of the protesters was struck by a vehicle during the protest, but was apparently unharmed and refused medical treatment. The driver was interviewed by police and no charges were filed.

Meanwhile, Sessions took the opportunity on stage to show his support for law enforcement, call for longer sentences for criminals and address to controversy at the US-Mexico border where families are being separated by authorities as they illegally enter the country.

"There's an important conversation in this country about whether we want to be a country of laws or if we want to be a country without borders," Sessions said. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring their children - or other children - to the country illegally by giving them immunity in the process."

Sessions directly addressed the controversy surrounding new video and images of children being detained in cells and cages after their parents are arrested for illegally crossing the border.

"We do not want to separate children from their parents, we do not want parents to bring their children in illegally," he said. "We can not and will not encourage people to bring their children or other children to the country unlawfully by giving them immunity."

