NEW ORLEANS -- Five people were cited for disturbing the peace during a protest outside the National Sheriff's Association Convention while Attorney General Jeff Sessions received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

NOPD originally reported that five people were arrested during the protest, but deferred to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office for details. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's office later clarified that no arrestes were made, but five people were detained and issued summons for "disturbing the peace by protesting."

Video captured by WWL-TV reporters shows protestors chanting "F*** Jeff Sessions" while deputies blocked them from entering the building as the Attorney General spoke.

Police also say one of the protesters was struck by a vehicle during the protest, but was apparently unharmed and refused medical treatment. The driver was interviewed by police and no charges were filed.

Meanwhile, Sessions took the opportunity on stage to show his support for law enforcement, call for longer sentences for criminals and address to controversy at the US-Mexico border where families are being separated by authorities as they illegally enter the country.

MORE: Sessions: 'We can not and will not encourage people to bring their children' to the border illegally

"There's an important conversation in this country about whether we want to be a country of laws or if we want to be a country without borders," Sessions said. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring their children - or other children - to the country illegally by giving them immunity in the process."

Sessions directly addressed the controversy surrounding new video and images of children being detained in cells and cages after their parents are arrested for illegally crossing the border.

"We do not want to separate children from their parents, we do not want parents to bring their children in illegally," he said. "We can not and will not encourage people to bring their children or other children to the country unlawfully by giving them immunity."

This is a developing story, WWL-TV will continue to update the story as it develops.

