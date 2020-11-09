5 dead in 2 New Orleans shootings Thursday night: NOPD

4 people were fatally shot near Dillard University; another was killed in the Central Business District.

NEW ORLEANS — Four people were shot and killed within minutes of one another in a two shooting Thursday night in New Orleans, a spokeswoman with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

Near Canal and Lasalle Streets, the first shooting left a victim dead at the scene, said Paris Homes, an NOPD public information officer.

Police officers responded to the Central Business District shooting at 9:34 p.m., Holmes said.

Four minutes later, members of the NOPD responded to a quadruple shooting near Dillard University, in the 4100 block of Rayne Drive.

First reports from the field say 4 people were shot, Holmes said. Three of those victims died at the scene, and one was taken to a hospital where they died because of one or more gunshot wounds.

Police did not say if they had any suspects, nor was any information about the victims shared.

The investigations into these two shootings is ongoing, and NOPD officers are working to find who shot these people, how, and why.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

