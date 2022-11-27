x
5-year-old girl shot in hand, New Orleans police say

NOPD officers and child abuse detectives are investigating the shooting on Sunday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is investigating an incident where a five-year-old girl was shot in the hand on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release. 

The shooting occurred at the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue, the NOPD said. NOPD received the call at 1:41 p.m.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. NOPD said it is an ongoing investigation and has called in child abuse detectives.

No other information is available at this time, according to the NOPD.

