NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested two men and seized $500,000 in meth, $26,000 in cash and other drugs after searching a Bell Rose home Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Bell Rose resident Timothy Lorenzo Sullivan, 33, and Donaldsonville resident Joseph M. Brown, 32, were arrested and booked with possession and intent to distribute meth, oxycodone, and codeine, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's spokesperson said.

Louisiana State Police and Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office were working an ongoing investigation together and agents in that investigation identified Sullivan and Brown.

Brown and Sullivan were involved in "major drug activity," the spokesperson said. With that information, investigators were able to get a search warrant for Sullivan's home in Belle Rose.

Investigators found 24.6 pounds of meth and "substantial quantities" of oxycodone, liquid cocaine, marijuana, and $26,312 in cash. The Assumption Parish Sherrif's Office spokesperson said the street value of the meth was $500,000.

Joseph Brown, left, and Timothy Sullivan, right were arrested on multiple drugs charges January 9, 2020, after investigators found more than $500,000 worth of meth in Sullivan's home in Bell Rose, Louisiana.

