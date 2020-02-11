56% of La. approves of Gov. Edwards; women & those who see COVID as a threat were more approving: UNO survey

Two-thirds said they thought COVID-19 was a serious issue, and amongst those, 70% approved of the governor.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards enjoys a 56 percent job approval rating, according a recent survey of Louisiana voters done by the University of New Orleans.

And men and women appear to disagree on the subject.

The UNO Survey Research Center surveyed 755 active Louisiana voters in October, asking them about Edwards' performance and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey said approval of Edwards amongst people who participated was connected to their gender, how they lean politically and how they perceive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men gave the governor a 50% approval rating; women 61%

81% of Democrats, 34% of Republicans, and 52% of Other Party responders who participated in the survey approved of Edwards' performance.

Two-thirds of people surveyed said they thought COVID-19 was a serious issue, and among those, 70% approve of the governor. Among those who don't believe the virus is a threat, 70% disapprove of him.

What may be surprising to many Louisianans is that age doesn't seem to be a factor when it comes to Edwards' approval among voters. The difference between 18-to-34 year olds, 35-to-54 year olds, and those older than 55 was less than the margin of error.

Survey participants who were white gave the governor of Louisiana a 50% approval rating, but Black and Other participants gave him a 70% and 65% approval rating, respectively.

