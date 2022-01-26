x
6 injured in Lake Charles chemical plant explosion

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Six people were injured in Lake Charles in a chemical plant explosion Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Westlake Chemical South says that all the victims injuries are minor and the cause is still under investigation.

The explosion sent up a plume of thick black smoke around 11 a.m. and shelter-in-place order was issued for the area. That order has since been lifted.

There was an explosion last September at another Westlake plant in the same area as this one. Five people were injured in that explosion.

