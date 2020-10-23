61-year-old woman in Marrero hit by car, dies on Thursday: JPSO

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Capt. Jason Rivarde said investigators believe the woman was in the roadway when the car hit her.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A 61-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in Marrero on Thursday, sheriff's deputies said.

Around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies were sent to Ames Boulevard and Caillou Drive after reports of a car hitting a pedestrian. They found an injured woman and sent her to a hospital, where she later died because of her injuries.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Capt. Jason Rivarde said investigators believe the woman was in the roadway when the car hit her.

The driver whose car hit the woman stayed at the scene and worked with JPSO deputies.

"Impairment is not currently believed to be a factor, and no citations have been issued at this time," Rivarde said. " The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as necessary."

As JPSO deputies look for clues, talk to people who may have seen anything to find out what happened, the investigation isn't over.

