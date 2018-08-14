METAIRIE - A 72-year-old New Orleans woman has been arrested in the 'hit-and-run' death of Gordon Poydras in Metairie, the State Police announced Tuesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Elva Lafaye on Monday, Aug. 13. She turned herself in to troopers at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Aug.14.

According to State Police, Poydras was struck on Aug. 9 while walking in or near the right lane of the collector road and was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Poydras' family had been begging for answers in the death of the father of two young children.

"Why would you do something like that to him?" she asked. "You can't possibly have a heart because you didn't make a phone call or anything you just left him like that."

The family started a GoFundMe Page to help cover funeral expenses. Poydras was working two jobs to try to provide for his kids, but he'd yet to qualify for insurance.

Lewis says the family was his number one priority.

"Family oriented, he's a hard worker," Lewis said. "He's always making everyone laugh, he's a great person."

Now their two kids, 5-year-old Tamia and seven-year-old Adante, are left without a father. Lewis is left without her Partner.

"I can't imagine life without him you know? He's my everything he's everybody's everything," Lewis said.

The family wants to be able to afford the funeral that Poydras deserves, and they want the person who did this brought to justice.

