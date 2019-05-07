NEW ORLEANS — Update: Police said the missing man was found safe on July 8, three days after he was reported missing.

Police officials are asking for the public's help to locate an elderly man reported missing since the morning of the Fourth of July.

According to NOPD officials, James Stephens, 73, was last seen at his home in the 300 block of De Armas Street in Algiers at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The reporting person told police Stephens left the house with the front door unlocked. He was possibly seen near the Algiers ferry station that morning, but has not been seen or heard from since, officials said.

Stephens was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black polo shirt, black shoes and black socks.

Police officials ask anyone with information on the man's whereabouts call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040.