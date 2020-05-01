NEW ORLEANS — Some East Jefferson Parish residents heard a loud bang Sunday, as one vehicle drove through a wall at Royal Blend Coffee & Tea.

A spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a 76-year-old woman was trying to park near the Metairie coffee shop, but she accelerated instead of braking.

The coffee shop located at the intersection of Friedrichs Avenue and Metairie Road was scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. Sunday, but no one answered the phone when WWLTV called multiple times that afternoon.

An ambulance was called to the scene and a 70-year-old man was taken to a hospital for a minor injury, the JPSO spokesperson said. The 70-year-old wasn't in the car during the crash.

What exactly happened in that car, the spokesperson said he didn't know, but the driver did get a citation for reckless driving.

RELATED: JPSO: Terrytown woman shot by live-in boyfriend after argument

RELATED: Body of missing woman who texted she was 'in trouble' found in Alabama

RELATED: Yenni reflects on time as Jefferson Parish president

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.