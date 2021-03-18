7th Ward shooting sends 3 to hospital

Gunshots were reported near Richard's Food Store, on N Rocheblave and Allen Streets, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

NEW ORLEANS — Three people arrived at a New Orleans hospital in the 7th Ward around 3 p.m. Thursday, and police are investigating the shooting that sent them there.

Gunshots were reported near Richard's Food Store, on N Rocheblave and Allen Streets, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 3:48 p.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.