8 shot near New Orleans East hotel Saturday night, police say

One of the victims was shot in the face, and she was most recently reported to be in critical condition.

NEW ORLEANS — Gunfire wounded eight people -- two critically -- Saturday night outside of a vacant New Orleans East hotel.

That shooting was among three the New Orleans Police Department investigated across the city overnight that injured 10 people.

The shooting was first reported Sunday morning, but later reports said it happened Saturday night.

The shooting in the East happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of the South I-10 Service Road.

Police said paramedics brought a man and a woman to the hospital. The woman was shot in the face and was in critical condition, police said. They did not provide any information on the man’s condition.

The six other victims went to the hospital on their own, police said. Their injuries were not serious.

The shooting happened outside of a Best Western on the service road that appears to be vacant. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive, but a neighbor said people often gather in the parking lot on weekends.

Meanwhile, just after midnight, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of Poydras Street in the Central Business District when two men walked up to him and opened fire, according to a preliminary police log of overnight crime.

About the same time, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 1500 block of Canal Street when he spotted two men trying to break into cars, police reported.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

