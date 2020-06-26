8 vehicles in 2 crashes on I-12 over Hwy 190, officials say

Officials told the public to expect significant traffic delays

NEW ORLEANS — Eight Vehicles have crashed in two collisions on I-12 westbound over Highway 190 in Covington on Friday, according to an alert from Mandeville Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

There are multiple fire department units on the scene, according to Mandeville Fire and EMS.

On Twitter, the alert said the public should expect significant traffic delays.

"There are multiple Fire Department units on scene of two vehicle collisions involving a total of eight vehicles located on I-12 WB at the Hwy 190 overpass," the alert said. "Expect significant traffic delays. "

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.





