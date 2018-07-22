NEW ORLEANS-- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a child early Sunday.

It happened in the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive shortly after midnight.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot in the upper-back while outside on a third-floor balcony.

The boy remains in good condition but the case is an ongoing investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

If anyone has information on the shooting please call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

