80-year-old New Orleans woman reported missing, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for your help to find an elderly woman who they say has gone missing from her Algiers home.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Shirley Ward, 80, was last seen at her home in the 2200 block of Hyman Place on Thursday, June 4.

Ward's loved ones, who reported her missing, say she enjoys riding the city bus throughout the day. However, after not being seen or heard from for several days, a missing persons report was filed with the NOPD.

Anyone with information on Ward's location is asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

A description of Ward's appearance, last known outfit or suspected location was not immediately provided by police.

No further information was immediately available.

The report comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, ongoing protests in the city and as Tropical Depression Cristobal passes through New Orleans.

According to the NOPD, Ward's 81st birthday is in three days, on June 11.

