Silver Alert: 84-year-old Rapides Parish man missing

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Help is needed to find 84-year-old Elson M. Deshotel. He was last seen by a neighbor on Friday, December 17, 2021, around 1 p.m.

Deshotel is 5’11” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and white and black plaid pajama pants.

A neighbor went to check on Deshotel today and discovered that he was missing around 10:30 a.m. Investigators believe that he walked away from his home on Robert’s Court in Pineville.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Elson M. Deshotel should contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.