Community donates $42,000 to send 86-year-old Bengals fan to Super Bowl

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 86-year-old Cincinnati Bengals fan from Fairfield is going to watch his favorite team play in the Super Bowl, thanks to more than 2,000 donations.
Jim Lipscomb has been a fan of the team since its inception in 1968. When the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Lipscomb’s granddaughter took a video of his reaction to the 27-24 victory. The video was viewed thousands of times on Facebook and went well over a million views on TikTok.
Super Bowl tickets are very expensive, so the family launched a GoFundMe to get Lipscomb to see his team play.
“I’m 86 years old and I want to go and see them play in the Super Bowl before I die,” Lipscomb told 10TV on Monday.
About 24 hours later, Lipscomb’s family posted a video sharing the good news: Lipscomb is going to the Super Bowl.
“People of the world, I bless you. You have done something that many people would not think of doing. You have been such a wonderful, wonderful bunch of people that have taken me under your wing. I appreciate it and I love you. God bless you. Who Dey!” Lipscomb said in the video.
The family said Lipscomb’s tickets have already been secured.