A 4-year-old Louisiana boy is missing & in danger, police say; here's how you can help

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A 4-year-old Louisiana boy is believed to be in "imminent danger", and police want the public to be on the lookout.

Elyk Brown was last seen Saturday on Louisiana Highway 1 in Raceland. He has brown hair and eyes and appears to be caucasian, about three feet tall, weighing about 45 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray shorts, and blue light-sneakers, a statement from the Louisiana State Police and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The LPSO wants to question the boy's non-custodial father, 39-year-old Luke Brown, with whom the boy was last seen.

Police reports describe him as having brown hair and brown eyes, with a caucasian appearance, standing at about five foot 11 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

"He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 653EGC," the police statement said. "The license plate displayed is a switched plate that is possibly displayed upside down on the vehicle."

Police said anyone who has information that can help find the boy can call 9-1-1 or the LPSO at 985.532.4200.

Officers said the reason police used an endangered or missing child advisory instead of an Amber Alert is that the person suspected of having the child has a close relationship with him. In this case, that person is the boy's father.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

