'A celebration of hope' - holiday event in Jefferson feeds those in need

It's a tradition at a local church in Jefferson Parish that brings hope and smiles to people

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — JEFFERSON PARISH, La. - It's a tradition thousands participate in every fourth of July. 'Feed the Multitudes' welcomes those in need, and gives them something to celebrate.

There was a lot to smile about Monday, as thousands gathered at Victory Fellowship Church in Jefferson Parish for its annual 'Feed the Multitudes.'

"Here getting some food and a haircut," Michael Garrison said.

"I'm tremendously happy, it's a blessing every year," said Larry, who only wanted his first name used.

For 33 years, the occasion has helped those in need, by offering haircuts, food, shoes, manicures and more at no charge.

"I feel excited, enjoying my day, enjoying being around people who care, really do so much for you," Garrison said.

"Maybe we can unite," Parris Baily said. "It's always the little things that go a long way with America."

Baily is a pastor at the church. She says the event gets bigger and better each year and sees it as a day where people can re-set and start over.

"It's a day where we just want to give hope," Baily said. "We want to be able to give life and love, and what's awesome is we come out changed more than anyone else."

This event can be life-changing, and those we spoke with say it's a blessing to be a part of.

"Uplifting, it's very uplifting," Larry said. "Just having a place to go, it's a blessing because I don't have nowhere to go on the fourth."

Whatever the reasons were for being there, people were thankful.

"They help us out, give us somewhere where we can enjoy the day, people less fortunate to have someone go ahead and basically I appreciate the people made it possible to be here," Garrison said.