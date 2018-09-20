NEW ORLEANS - Four men accused in a gang rape at an apartment near the Tulane campus will not face charges following a judge's ruling Wednesday.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office made the announcement saying that after careful consideration off all of the evidence and statements, it will not move forward.

DA's office refuses charges against Marines, Tulane student in alleged rape case

"I was always confident that they would reach the right conclusion and today I feel vindicated by the fact that the district attorney did the right thing in this case," Attorney Craig Mordock said.

The alleged assault took place Sunday, April 15 at a female Tulane student's apartment on South Claiborne Avenue. The student and another female friend told police they met Antonio Landrum during a night of drinking at an Uptown bar.

The women admitted to being highly intoxicated and say Landrum called an Uber, bringing the ladies back to the female student's apartment.

Landrum admitted having sex that night, but claims that it was consensual.

The victims alleged that Landrum also called marines Alexander Davenport, Jared Anderson and Matthew Farrell, a Tulane ROTC Cadet, to also have sex with the women.

Mordock says from the preliminary hearing, the allegations did not add up.

"One of the things, when you're cross examining someone is if the behavior is consistent with how someone would act if they were in that situation and their behavior was not consistent," Mordock said.

Mordock also says a major development in the case happened in June, when the judge found no probable cause against Antonio Landrum.

He also says a startling piece of evidence ruled in the defendants' favor. A detective says one of the women went to a coffee shop with the three Marine suspects the next morning.

"If you're alleging that someone committed a violent sexual assault against you, and the gut reaction would be to get rid of these gentleman as quickly as possible. Going to PJ's, and there's actually video of one of the complaining witnesses and another defendant holding hands during the breakfast at PJ's on the Tulane campus. That is just not something that is consistent with what a victim with sexual assault would do," Mordock said.

WWL-TV legal analyst Chick Foret says, rape cases are often difficult to prove.

"It's the classic, he said, she said. So you have to look at all of the physical evidence. You have to look at what happened after the incident, when it was reported, was there any interaction between the defendants and the rape victims after the incident. In this case, there as interaction," Foret said.

© 2018 WWL