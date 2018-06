NEW ORLEANS- Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Pines Village, that put a man and a child in the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lynhuber Street.

Police say that a little boy has a gun shot wound to the hand and the man was has a gun shot wound to the head. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

