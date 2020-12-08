Man found dead in crashed car was shot; second man critical

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff believed the deceased man was involved in a shooting and fled the scene by car which led to the crash

A man was found dead after he crashed into a parked vehicle after 11:15 am Wednesday in the 2100 block of Rue Racine Drive, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joseph Lopinto.

According to the sheriff they found the driver unresponsive and with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after the incident police say there was a second male that was brought to the hospital, he had several gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the two men exchanged gunfire outside of a residence in the 2100 block of Rue Racine Drive before the man who died drove away from the scene and crashed less than a block away.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is in its early stages as they look into what caused the shooting.