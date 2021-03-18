A year of COVID: Our stories

Here's what a year of COVID looked like from different perspectives across our area.

NEW ORLEANS — The way COVID-19 spread throughout the greater New Orleans area, the different ways residents and officials responded to it and the impact the disease has had on day-to-day life are what has defined the past year — Here's what that year looked like for some of the hardest-hit New Orleanians.

A Year of COVID: Parenting

How have parents been able to manage to teach their children at home during the pandemic while also maintaining a job?

COVID hit families hard, and family life for most has changed.

A year of COVID: Nurses on the frontline

Many healthcare workers are saying the impact COVID-19 pandemic on their lives has been great enough to change them forever.

A Year of COVID: Bartenders forced to make tough choices

The people who own and work in bars have been struggling, even in the ones that managed to stay open.

Among the many businesses hit hard by COVID, not many have been hit as hard as New Orleans bars and restaurants.

A Year of COVID: The Impact on New Orleans' Musicians

Alicia 'Blue Eyes' Renee used to perform at Little Jim's Saloon three to five times a month before it closed.

Musicians began performing online to earn a living, but that wasn't enough to keep the bills paid for some.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.