Actors needed for Civil War scenes in Will Smith movie filming in Louisiana

BUSH, La. — Actors are needed at the end of November to appear in Will Smith's new movie "Sacred Motivation" which has been shooting in Louisiana.

According to Central Casting, they are casting for the Civil War Battle scenes.

The film tells the story of an enslaved man, "Whipped Peter," who escapes horrific conditions on a Louisiana plantation. He was a pivotal figure in exposing the brutality of slavery and served as a soldier in the Civil War against slavery.

The casting agency is looking for "fit men to portray former enslaved people who became Union Soldiers to defeat the Confederates." The actors, including those who are amputees, are needed from November 29th - December 10th, weekends only.

You'll have to be over the age of 18 and able to work all 10 days if needed. They'll film in Bush, LA. A mid-nasal COVID test is required at least 48 hours prior to each filming day and costume fitting. COVID testing will be in New Orleans, LA.

Also important to know, the hair department will be adjusting your hair to make it look more time appropriate for the Civil War era. This may require stylists to cut your hair or add facial hair. They are looking for those who have a natural hair color, with no highlights or modern styles.

The fittings will end on Friday, November 19th, so submit soon if you're interested!

Fill out this form for more information: https://www.centralcasting.com/emancipation