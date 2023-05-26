12-year-old organ donor dies after hit by ice cream truck, Kenner P.D. says

Kenner Police Department said the driver of the truck, Mechael Mansoor, 71, was charged with negligent homicide on Friday.

KENNER, La. — Adrian Fajardo, the 12-year-old boy who was hit by an ice cream truck last Saturday while playing video games in his family's apartment, died Friday morning, according to a family GoFundMe page and Kenner police.

The man driving the truck, Mechael Mansoor, 71, was arrested on Wednesday and initially charged with negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle, but on Friday the first charge was changed by Kenner P.D. to negligent homicide.

The same day, Children's Hospital raised a flag in honor of Adrian, whose full name was Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo, and his family's difficult and selfless decision to donate his organs after the 12-year-old was declared brain-dead.

The flag read, "done vida," which is Spanish for, "donate life." Adrian's donations are expected to save eight lives.

Adrian was a sixth grader at A.C. Alexander in Kenner.

"He was smart, he was well behaved, he was well-liked and he was just a great, great kid," said Principal Corinna Cannon.

Adrian's family is now homeless because of the damage to their apartment, according to their GoFundMe. The post also said Adrian spent 40 minutes underneath the rubble after the deadly crash.

The page said Adrien passed away at 9:16 a.m. on Friday.

"We as a family are heartbroken, but we know Adrian is an angel that came to this world to spend time with us for a short time," The post said. "He goes to heaven as a hero in our eyes because he is giving the best gift that can be in this earth, the gift of life thru becoming an organ donor."