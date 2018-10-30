NEW ORLEANS – With rent spikes and a growing number of Airbnb, affordable housing is hard to find for some New Orleans residents who say they are being pushed out of their neighborhoods.

But a local group is working to change that. Tuesday, the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance is announcing “Put Housing First March” to fight for affordable housing in the city.

The march is set to start at Congo Square in Armstrong Park at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It will walk through Treme, Tulane, Downtown and end with a rally.

The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance started in 2007 and works to preserve and create affordable housing for people in the metro area. The organization places a special emphasis on senior citizens, veterans, people with disabilities, low wage workers and low-income families.

The organization created “Housing NOLA” – a 10-year plan to ensure affordable housing for all New Orleans residents.

Tuesday, the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance will announce the march on the front steps of City Hall at 10 a.m.

