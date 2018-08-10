The Jefferson Parish coroner's office is still working to identify the body of a man found floating in the 17th Street Canal near the pumping station Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., one of the security guards who works at the 17th Street Canal pumping station, saw a body in the water. There were heavy rains but the pumps were kept off until Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies got the body out.

And there is one New Orleans family anxious for the coroner's identification.

A painful 3-week wait

"Zachary is my baby. He is my only child. We, he, he is my whole life. My whole life." said his mother Christine Lyons Dearie.

The family of Zachary Burkey, 26, is searching for answers. Zachary has been missing since September 16.

"The streets that we are targeting are Birch, Green, Hickory, Cohn, Spruce. We know that he didn't make it as far as Panola," Dearie said about all of her research.

When a body was found in a Gentilly well Saturday night, and Monday morning when Jefferson Parish deputies worked in the rain to pull the body of a man out of the 17th Street Canal at the pumping station, Zachary's family anxiously awaits any news, any I.D. For more than three weeks, they have used a drone, canines, door-to-door canvassing, and flyers to try and find him.

"Unless someone comes forward in the community, I don't really know what else to do. If there's something else I can do, if I haven't thought of it, I will do it," she said.

The J.P. Sheriff can not speculate on the I.D. of the decomposed body that was in the water for a while. And he is leaving the cause of death to the coroner's thorough exam.

"I can tell you I observed the body and I don't see any obvious signs of any type of gun shot wounds, but that's what an autopsy's for, to make that determination," said Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

With a broken heart, Zachary's family awaits any news, from anyone.

"I will be destroyed but I need to know. Knowing better than living my whole life not knowing. At least if it's him, then at least I can have a funeral," said Dearie.

Dearie says there are records of a man she describes as homeless using Zachary's debit card several times.

If you have any information on Zachary Burkey, contact the NOPD 6th district at 658-6060. There is a reward.

And if you have any information on the body found in the 17th Street Canal, call the JP Sheriff's office.

