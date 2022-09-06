After chief of staff exits, State Police names new second in command

The change comes amidst a DOJ investigation into State Police for alleged corruption.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — After the former chief of staff for State Police retired amidst DOJ investigations and allegations of corruption, the agency has a new second-in-command.

WBRZ reports that Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon will take over as the agency's new chief of staff after Lt. Col. Doug Cain retired just days earlier.

This change in leadership occurred amidst various controversies and scandals surrounding the agency, including a DOJ investigation into the agency for misconduct.

Other allegations against the agency include wiping sensitive cell phone data (including Cain's) and hiding evidence relating to the infamous death of Ronald Greene in 2019.

According to WBRZ, Cammon had openly criticized the agency's handling of the Greene incident and investigation during hearings at the State Capitol and agreed with another trooper who compared Greene's arrest and death to "torture and murder."

WBRZ contributed to this story.