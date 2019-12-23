NEW ORLEANS — The most important thing for the Saints this Sunday was to win. That would keep their No. 1 playoff seed hopes alive, and they did that in Nashville.

It was a rough first quarter and a half. The Saints were not great, and then near the end of the second quarter, they turned it on and poured it on the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are a pretty good team. The one big takeaway from this game has to be Mike Thomas who had a spectacular game in what's been a spectacular season: 12 catches 136 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

He broke the all-time NFL record for catches in a season, which had stood for almost two decades. Thomas was unbelievable in Nashville, and he's been unbelievable all season. He is certainly the big asterisk for this game.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pushes past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) after Thomas makes a reception in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The catch gave Thomas the single-season pass reception record. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Ryan Tannehill had a very good game for Tennessee, and it's easy to see all the things Tannehill's doing well. It's easy to see how he was able to get them back in the playoff race.