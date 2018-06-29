NEW ORLEANS -- An out-of-order sign remained on one elevator in the Orleans Parish Civl Courthouse on Friday. The other two elevators are functioning -- at least for now.

Chief Judge Paulette Irons said the building has gone years with only one functioning elevator, and it’s malfunctioned several times this year, forcing the courthouse to close.

“This became an access to justice issue,” Irons said.

Now there’s a temporary solution to that problem.

The first floor of the courthouse has been vacant for years after Juvenile Court moved out. Left behind were peeling walls and hallways stuffed with stacks of paper and debris.

But crews turned that mess into an opportunity.

The first floor of the courthouse now has four courtrooms to help with overcrowding on upper floors. The space can also serve as backup space if the elevators stop working.

Already the building has had to close 11 days this year.

Irons had a message for the public.

"We're here for business that we care about them and that we want to alleviate their fears that their cases won't be heard,” she said. “We want to give them their day in court. We don't want them guessing if the courthouse is going to be open."

“I'm committed in every way to ensure that we have better environments for all of our people,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The jury pool is moving to the first floor, along with the self-help desk, information technology and the domestic violence department.

