Airline Highway now open following officer-involved shooting

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Airline Highway is now open in Metairie after an officer-involved shooting. Louisiana State Police announced at 11:00 p.m. the highway would be closed from Labarre Road to Severn Avenue due to a police investigation; they said at the time there was no public danger. Troopers now say one person was killed in the shooting, but they did not say who it was. We'll bring you more information as soon as it's available.