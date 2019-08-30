NEW ORLEANS — The toxic algae bloom that shut down large sections of Lake Pontchartrain’s beaches has diminished to a safe level.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the blue-green algae is below the limit recommended by the US Environmental Protection Agency for swimmers.

The Louisiana Department of Health put out a warning in June telling people it's best to avoid being on, or in the lake at all. The warning said the algae can cause rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, and high exposure to the toxins can affect the liver and nervous system.

“Although the levels of dangerous toxins are now under the EPA guidance value, the Louisiana Department of Health continues to recommend that people and pets avoid any waters that have visible algae growth,” the LDH said in a written statement.